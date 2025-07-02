Juventus offer Man United THREE players in Jadon Sancho deal

Juventus have reportedly offered Man United a choice between three unwanted players in an attempt to convince them to lower their asking price for Jadon Sancho.

Sancho, 25, doesn’t have a future at Old Trafford after Chelsea spent £5 million in order to get out of the £25 million obligation to buy in his loan deal.

Advertisement Advertisement

Juventus are said to be very interested in bringing him to Italy, but his wage demands, and the fee are proving to be a major stumbling block.

According to GiveMeSport, the Serie A giants are willing offer one of either United States international Tim Weah, midfielder Douglas Luiz, and Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic.

Rivals Napoli have also been linked with a move for the England international but their interest doesn’t seem to be as concrete.