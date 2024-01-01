Ex-Torino coach Juric planning for 'study tour'

Former Torino coach Ivan Juric says he sees his future outside Serie A.

It was announced last week that Juric was formally leaving Toro, with his contract expiring next week.

He told Il Secolo XIX: "For me, football is also the relationship with the players, inside and outside the locker room. Growing up with the boys is a privilege and in my three years many of them have grown, not only as footballers.

"Would they have thrown themselves into the fire for me? This is football...

"The future? I want to study and update myself. And I would like to do it abroad after five championships without being sacked, and always on the left side of the table, in Italy. I will visit some colleagues."