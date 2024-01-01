Newcastle, Napoli target Torino defender Buongiorno

Newcastle United are among the teams that hold an interest in Torino defender Alessandro Buongiorno.

The Italian is rated as one of the most impressive defenders in Europe at present.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per Corriere dello Sport, Buongiorno is also wanted by Serie A giants Napoli.

They have reportedly offered €35 million, but Torino are seeking a fee in the region of €45 million.

Whether Newcastle can reach such a sum is unclear, given their issues with Premier League financial regulations.

However, Buongiorno does share an agent with Sandro Tonali, who moved to Newcastle a year ago.