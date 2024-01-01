Ex-Roma midfielder Dacourt: De Rossi deserved more time; crazy that Totti on outside

Tribal Football
Former Roma midfielder Ollie Dacourt was sorry seeing Daniele de Rossi sacked last month.

Dacourt played with De Rossi at Roma.

He told Gazzetta.it: "Daniele is a dear friend, a real person. Someone who tells you things to your face. I spoke to him two days ago, but we didn't talk about football. I think a little more patience would have been necessary and above all a little more respect, for a man and a flag like him."

Dacourt is also amazed Francesco Totti remains on the outside at Roma: "It's sensational. Do you understand what I mean when I say that respect is needed?

"Francesco is a monument in Rome, he is history. And then I'm sure he would be useful, perhaps supported by someone who deals with the sporting part. But when a new player arrives in Rome, the fact that someone like Totti can explain to him what it means to wear that shirt, would make something click inside, it would give a different push.

"I would like to see him one day as an ambassador for the club."

