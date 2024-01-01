Ex-Roma midfielder Dacourt: De Rossi deserved more time; crazy that Totti on outside

Former Roma midfielder Ollie Dacourt was sorry seeing Daniele de Rossi sacked last month.

Dacourt played with De Rossi at Roma.

He told Gazzetta.it: "Daniele is a dear friend, a real person. Someone who tells you things to your face. I spoke to him two days ago, but we didn't talk about football. I think a little more patience would have been necessary and above all a little more respect, for a man and a flag like him."

Dacourt is also amazed Francesco Totti remains on the outside at Roma: "It's sensational. Do you understand what I mean when I say that respect is needed?

"Francesco is a monument in Rome, he is history. And then I'm sure he would be useful, perhaps supported by someone who deals with the sporting part. But when a new player arrives in Rome, the fact that someone like Totti can explain to him what it means to wear that shirt, would make something click inside, it would give a different push.

"I would like to see him one day as an ambassador for the club."