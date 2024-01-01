Ex-Roma fullback Balzaretti: De Rossi? This is madness!

Former AS Roma fullback Fede Balzaretti has slammed the sacking of Daniele de Rossi.

De Rossi was dismissed by Roma this morning with the team yet to win after the first four rounds of the Serie A season.

Balzaretti, a former Roma defender, was sporting director of Udinese last season.

He told Cronache di Spogliatoio: "Pure madness, what kind of sacking is this? This is the problem when the DS doesn't choose the coach."

Balzaretti was referring to Roma sports chief Florent Ghisolfi, who arrived in the summer from Nice.