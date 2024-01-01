Zazzaroni: Roma made contact with Xavi; the Friedkins' management has been a MASSACRE

Il Corriere dello Sport's director Ivan Zazzaroni has revealed Roma made contact with former Barcelona coach Xavi before hiring Ivan Juric.

Roma sacked Daniele de Rossi and replaced him with Juric last Wednesday.

Zazzaroni wrote for Il Corriere dello Sport: "In four years and just over a month the Friedkins have killed - in order of importance - José Mourinho, Daniele De Rossi, Lina Souloukou, Guido Fienga, Manolo Zubiria, Michael Wendell, Pietro Berardi and Tiago Pinto.

"That is, three CEOs, two coaches, a jack-of-all-trades manager, a sales manager and a sports director. A real massacre of professionals to which are added no less than 200 people including sector managers, various staff, communications officers, employees and more. Only the switchboards are safe.

"Yesterday the latest shock: the resignation of Lina, who in a short time had cut the impossible by creating a series of record-breaking enmities. Roma and the instability of the Americans devoured her, the rest was done by the outrage to history, the dissent resulting from the dismissal of De Rossi and the shameful threats to the manager and her family that led the police to place them under guardianship."

Finally, Zazzaroni appealed: "Roma needs stability at this time."

And then on the passage regarding Juric, he revealed that in addition to Stefano Pioli, Xavi was also contacted in recent days to replace De Rossi. The Catalan however kindly declined the offer.

The Freidkin Group announced agreement over a fee today to purchase Everton.