Ex-Napoli chief Meluso: ADL rejected pharaonic PSG offer for Osimhen out of love and passion

Former Napoli sports chief Mauro Meluso admits regret not selling Victor Osimhen last year.

Meluso says Napoli had the chance to sell the wantaway striker to PSG for huge money after their 2022/23 Scudetto triumph.

He recalled to Radio Kiss Kiss: "I arrived in mid-July, he was already there it was a very high offer from one of the best teams in Europe, an indispensable offer rejected by president (Aurelio) De Laurentiis, perhaps also due to too much love.

"The team was Paris Saint-Germain, a pharaonic offer was rejected which in my opinion was indispensable. A mistake dictated by too much love, by too much passion from president De Laurentiis. Then when I arrived there was a start to negotiations for the renewal - and today you find yourself with a problem.

"Maybe this adventure could have been approached better, from various contractual and operational aspects. But when De Laurentiis called me I didn't think about it for a moment. I had worked in small clubs, with great results, but never in such an important club. I acted instinctively because a great opportunity was coming my way. I had the presumption of thinking I could propose a certain model again, but I didn't succeed in making a more decisive impact, this is the biggest mistake I made.

"I will thank De Laurentiis for life for the great opportunity. This is another experience that I put in my baggage, I will need it for a new experience."