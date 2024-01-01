PSG offer Napoli players for Osimhen as agent seen in Paris

PSG are pushing a deal with Napoli for Victor Osimhen.
The Nigeria striker is a big money target for several European giants, though Napoli are insisting he will only leave for his €130m buyout clause.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sky Italia says Osimhen's agent is in Paris this week, though the agenda is unknown.
However, it's suggested PSG are willing to make a cash-plus-players exchange for Osimhen.
The Parisians have made Carlos Soler, Nordi Mukiele and Kang-In Lee all available to Napoli, though only the latter is of interest to the Azzurri.
Instead, Napoli would prefer a straight cash sale if they must lose their star striker this summer.