Ex-Napoli chief Marino: Are AC Milan, Juventus behind Galatasaray's Osimhen bid?!

Former Napoli sports chief Pierpaolo Marino has questioned Galatasaray's move to Victor Osimhen.

Gala remain eager to make Osimhen's loan stay into a permanent deal - which they can do so for €75m thanks to a clause in the player's deal.

Marino has raised the prospect of AC Milan or Juventus being behind Gala's move, knowing the set price is only available to foreign clubs.

He said on RAI 2: "The clause in my opinion is right for Osimhen's international value. He is one of the few, 10 in the world, who can shift the balance of a team from non-winning to winning.

"My doubt is: Turkish teams have always incentivized players with pharaonic wages, but they have never paid that much for the player's registration cards. Now it is said that Galatasaray could pay the clause to Napoli for Osimhen. And my doubt is: if the player were to go there, is it possible that the operation is aimed at bypassing the termination clause for Italy and bringing him here in a year at the price of the clause valid today for abroad?

"I think my doubt is quite well-founded. I would be curious to see where he will go in a year. Am I saying that there is a company behind Galatasaray? Yes, an Italian one, in my opinion. It could also be fantasy, but since Juventus and Milan are interested, I think it is such an intelligent strategy... "

He then added: "The clause for England is also high, especially Osimhen's salary is high. The English clubs offer higher salaries, but it seems that Galatasaray will reach 15 million net, even for the English it is difficult to reach that offer."