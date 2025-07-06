Giordano: Keeping Osimhen would make Napoli invincible

Former Napoli striker Bruno Giordano hopes Victor Osimhen can be convinced to stay this new season.

After spending last term on-loan with Galatasaray, the Nigeria star was expected to be sold this summer. However, there is now talk of Osimhen and coach Antonio Conte meeting to discuss him staying with Napoli for the new campaign.

For his part, Giordano hopes it will happen, telling Il Mattino: "They would be even stronger, almost invincible. It would be a great coup for Napoli. Because with the tough defence we saw last year and a stellar attack nothing would become impossible.

"For Napoli it would mean sending a very strong message to the world. If you also add Osimhen to this team, it becomes unbeatable in Italy and would also be scary in Europe."

Nunez or Lucca?

He also said, "There's a lot of talk about Darwin Nunez (Liverpool) and Lorenzo Lucca (Udinese), two profiles that I like a lot but they are different from each other. Nunez knows how to stretch the team more and knows the European competitions well where we hope Napoli can assert themselves this season.

"And then he's more used to playing in areas already crowded with other attackers, so he might have less trouble staying in the cup with Lukaku.

"Lucca? He has different characteristics: compared to Nunez he is more of a penalty area striker. But in any case we have to trust Napoli. Last year they had a great transfer market and I am sure it will be the same now."