Paul Vegas
Chelsea willing to sell Lavia
Chelsea willing to sell Lavia
Chelsea are willing to consider the sale of Romeo Lavia this summer.

The Belgian has struggled with his fitness over the two seasons he's been with Chelsea.

Lavia, 21, joined Chelsea from Southampton and Blues expert Si Phillips is reporting he could now be on the move this summer.

Chelsea will sell if an offer of £40m or more arrives for the midfielder.

Lavia was first brought to England by Manchester City at 16, before joining Saints two years later.

