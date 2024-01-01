Tribal Football
Ex-Man City striker Balotelli sends fans playing update
Former Manchester City and AC Milan striker Mario Balotelli says he wants to play on next season.

Balotelli is a free agent after coming off contract at Adana Demispor over the summer.

It's been suggested the veteran striker was rejected by Kerala Blasters last week in India.

Balotelli posted to social media this morning: "Hi guys, with these few lines I want to respond to many of you who ask me what my next team will be.

"I have received several proposals and I am looking for the best project for me.

"I love you."

