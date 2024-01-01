Corinthians chief Alves confirms Balotelli contract talks

Corinthians chief Claudinei Alves has confirmed they're seeking to reach a deal with Mario Balotelli.

Former Manchester City and AC Milan striker, now 33, is available after coming off contract at Adana Demirspor this summer.

Alves told ESPN: "We are ready to offer him a two-year deal, says the club's academy director Claudinei Alves.

"It is our president Augusto Melo who is in charge of the negotiations. Balotelli wants around three million euros in annual salary and a two-year contract.

"His intention is to come back and play for the Italian national team."