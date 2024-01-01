Fonseca position at AC Milan secure as Pioli shadow looms

Paulo Fonseca's position at AC Milan is safe.

That's according to Corriere della Sera journalist Monica Colombo, who insists the coach is safe despite a stumbling season start.

Colombo told Calciomercato.it: “The scene of Theo Hernandez and Leao on the sidelines during the cooling break against Lazio, from a visual point of view, was not very edifying: we must remember that for Theo it was the second benching of the season, so he had more reasons to disagree with Fonseca than Leao.

“Milan started the season in the worst possible way between results and image losses, but they have all the time to recover because the top is only five points away and upon the restart there is Venezia – last in the standings – before the debut in the Champions League against Liverpool and the big match with Inter.

“Fonseca has been put in the crosshairs of criticism: either the club strongly supports the coach as Berlusconi did with Sacchi, or the players are the first to follow the wind…

“It is no coincidence that yesterday the CEO Furlani went to speak with Abraham: a strong voice from the club was needed on the Theo-Leao affair, on Fonseca and on the absence of Ibrahimovic.

“Allegri or Sarri if Fonseca does poorly in the next three games? Absolutely not, I don’t see Milan putting a third coach on the payroll, one with such strong personalities that the club has shown to be allergic to. I completely rule it out.

“Given how Milan has moved so far, I think that before a change on the bench there will be a lot of time. I find it hard to believe that after four games Fonseca could be shelved and it’s even harder to think about Pioli returning, given how they parted.

“We had been told the fairy tale of an agreement for a friendly farewell to pay tribute against Salernitana at home and now it turns out that the agreement hasn’t been reached.”