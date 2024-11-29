Ex-Lazio coach Rossi delighted for Baroni; excited by his young players

Former Lazio coach Delio Rossi is happy seeing Marco Baroni prove the doubters wrong this season.

Baroni's work as Lazio coach has been a revelation this term.

Advertisement Advertisement

Rossi told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "When they announced Baroni, seeing the team that was being put together, the pessimism that was circulating seemed exaggerated. On paper for me it was a team that could have finished fourth, performing a miracle, as well as eighth. Then seeing them on the pitch now you can say that Lazio is the team, together with Atalanta, that plays the best in Italy...".

Still on Baroni, the coach added: "The team, set up in a logical way, is homogeneous. For everyone, there is a high-level alternative. Everyone considers Lazio as a point of arrival. And the team plays well; here you can see the hand of Baroni.

"The results are a consequence of the good game. Furthermore, the coach has been able to revitalize those who were already there, like Pedro, Zaccagni, Guendouzi. And I must compliment them for the athletic preparation: Lazio runs and does it well."

On the players, Rossi also said: "I'll start with Tavares, who I consider the most impactful player in this championship despite being a full-back... Guendouzi, Zaccagni, Gila are fundamental and I'm really liking Dia who I didn't think was so strong."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play