Tribal Football
Most Read
Hiddink: Ten Hag was wrong with staff hires at Man Utd
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti admits: Liverpool deserved win; Mbappe struggling
Chelsea go for son of a gun Eboue
Barcelona WITHDRAW new contract offer from De Jong

Lazio coach Baroni fumes after Ludogorets stalemate: They didn't play football

Carlos Volcano
Lazio coach Baroni fumes after Ludogorets stalemate: They didn't play football
Lazio coach Baroni fumes after Ludogorets stalemate: They didn't play footballAction Plus
Lazio coach Marco Baroni was left frustrated after their Europa League stalemate with Ludogorets.

Baroni insists they deserved a penalty for foul on Gustav Isaksen, which was denied despite a VAR call.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“When a team is constantly attacking and ends up with six yellow cards to their two, plus that incident that rather speaks for itself, what am I supposed to say about the referee?” fumed Baroni afterwards.

“I certainly didn’t go over to congratulate him on his performance. A referee at this level ought to have a certain sporting spirit, but that was not the case today. We are bitter and disappointed at only having a point after a good game.

“It is not easy for anyone to play against a team that came here only to defend for a draw. There was no space through the middle, they had six defenders and three midfielders, while we in turn did not move the ball quickly enough in the first half."

He added, “I don’t want to criticise Ludogorets, because I have seen some good performances from them, but they just didn’t play football today. That’s their prerogative, we should’ve done better. I rather like that my team was upset at the final whistle, because it shows we wanted the victory and a draw felt painful.”

Mentions
Europa LeagueSerie ALudogoretsLazio
Related Articles
Roma coach Ranieri delighted with Spurs draw: A truly great performance
Spurs held by Roma in Europa League thriller
Roma coach Ranieri happy to be back in England ahead of Spurs test