Lazio coach Baroni fumes after Ludogorets stalemate: They didn't play football

Lazio coach Marco Baroni was left frustrated after their Europa League stalemate with Ludogorets.

Baroni insists they deserved a penalty for foul on Gustav Isaksen, which was denied despite a VAR call.

“When a team is constantly attacking and ends up with six yellow cards to their two, plus that incident that rather speaks for itself, what am I supposed to say about the referee?” fumed Baroni afterwards.

“I certainly didn’t go over to congratulate him on his performance. A referee at this level ought to have a certain sporting spirit, but that was not the case today. We are bitter and disappointed at only having a point after a good game.

“It is not easy for anyone to play against a team that came here only to defend for a draw. There was no space through the middle, they had six defenders and three midfielders, while we in turn did not move the ball quickly enough in the first half."

He added, “I don’t want to criticise Ludogorets, because I have seen some good performances from them, but they just didn’t play football today. That’s their prerogative, we should’ve done better. I rather like that my team was upset at the final whistle, because it shows we wanted the victory and a draw felt painful.”