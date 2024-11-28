Atalanta, Marseille keen as Raspadori ready to leave Napoli

Giacomo Raspadori is unsettled at Napoli.

The attacker has battled for regular minutes this season and Il Corriere dello Sport says a move away in January could be on.

Napoli are willing to sell, with Atalanta among clubs keen. Olympique Marseille are also watching developments.

Raspadori said last week: "At 24 I no longer consider myself young, even if for many it can be like that. I am very ambitious, I have several goals. At this point in my career I would like to complete my maturation by trying to find space and continuity, to have minutes that allow me to express myself at my best.

"I am convinced of my qualities and that I still have a lot to bring out."

