Ex-Lazio chief Tare: Conte has Napoli back as contenders

Former Lazio sports chief Igli Tare believes Antonio Conte can lead Napoli back to the top of the Italian game.

Tare is convinced the 2022/23 Scudetto winners will again be contenders this season under Conte.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told Sky Italia: "After a disappointing season I think it was the best choice they could have made. He's a driving force, I remember a chat I had after the 2016 European Championship and he told me that we were talking about something unique.

"A coach who gives you the right motivation at the right time, which asks for a lot and has great value. I think that Napoli, with the new enthusiasm, can be one of the candidates for the Scudetto, the sooner the (Victor) Osimhen problem is resolved it will be better for everyone so they can complete the team."

On Osimhen, Tare continued: "It depends on the agreements that exist between the parties. I think it won't be easy, given the situation of European football. I heard about the interest of PSG and Arab clubs, I don't know how it will go, but if he were to stay it would be very important for Napoli. He has always given his best. (Romelu) Lukaku will arrive because Conte is on the bench and knows how to best use him."