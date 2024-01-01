Tribal Football
Cassano: Napoli know Osimhen much better than Lukaku
Man City clear for mega £350M transfer spend
IT'S DONE: Juventus midfielder Pogba lodges appeal with CAS
Why Salah will accept new Liverpool contract after Slot's promising start

Ex-Juventus president Cobolli Gigli: AC Milan doubting Fonseca after three games is unacceptable!

Former Juventus president Giovanni Cobolli Gigli insists Paulo Fonseca needs to be supported at AC Milan.

Cobolli Gigli is surprised seeing the Portuguese already questioned at Milan.

He told TMW:  "I had seen Fonseca in Italy, he seemed polite and capable. When Milan took him, contrary to the idea of ​​the fans, it seemed like the right choice and it seems right that he stays at Milan.

"It is unacceptable to think differently after three games, now he will have 15 days of tranquility and will have to try to resolve the problems.

"(Rafael) Leao and Theo Hernandez made a mistake, but the problem should not be exaggerated too much, they are essential for Milan, they must recover and the first who must do so is him (Fonseca)."

