AC Milan chief Furlani makes clear Barcelona chances of signing Leao

AC Milan chief exec Giorgio Furlani insists Rafael Leao is not for sale.

There's been claims this week that Milan would be willing to sell Leao this month for €120m. The striker's buyout clause is set at €170m.

Barcelona and Saudi Pro League clubs have been linked with Leao, but Furlani made clear Milan's position when speaking with El Chiringuito.

Is it possible for Rafa Leao to play for Barcelona this season?

"No".

Isn't that possible?

“Zero chance.”

Will Rafa Leao stay at Milan this season?

“Definitely, 100%.”

If Rafa Leao asked to leave, would there be any chance?

"He doesn't ask. Satisfied? Clear?"