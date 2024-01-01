Tribal Football
Most Read
Pardew: I know where Brentford striker Toney wants to go
Barcelona chief Deco: Williams rejected us
CLOSER? Man Utd and PSG reach Ugarte terms
Rene Meulensteen exclusive: Man Utd buying Ugarte; finding Shaw replacement; a new role for Lisandro?

AC Milan chief Furlani makes clear Barcelona chances of signing Leao

AC Milan chief Furlani makes clear Barcelona chances of signing Leao
AC Milan chief Furlani makes clear Barcelona chances of signing Leao
AC Milan chief Furlani makes clear Barcelona chances of signing LeaoAction Plus
AC Milan chief exec Giorgio Furlani insists Rafael Leao is not for sale.

There's been claims this week that Milan would be willing to sell Leao this month for €120m. The striker's buyout clause is set at €170m.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Barcelona and Saudi Pro League clubs have been linked with Leao, but Furlani made clear Milan's position when speaking with El Chiringuito.

 

Is it possible for Rafa Leao to play for Barcelona this season?

"No".

Isn't that possible?

“Zero chance.”

Will Rafa Leao stay at Milan this season?

“Definitely, 100%.”

If Rafa Leao asked to leave, would there be any chance?

"He doesn't ask. Satisfied? Clear?"

 

Mentions
Leao RafaelAC MilanBarcelonaLaLigaSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Barcelona great Stoichkov slams critics of AC Milan signing Morata
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Osimhen to Chelsea is ON; Man City face Gundogan competition; Atalanta & Lookman face-off
AC Milan watching Barcelona defender Inigo's situation