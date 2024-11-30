Ex-Juventus midfielder Pogba 'was never signed up to play' in Dubai

Reports of released Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba taking part in the King's Cup in Dubai were wide of the mark.

Pogba was reportedly due to take part in the King's Cup in Dubai last Saturday. For this gala match, Pogba had been invited, as had John Terry and Roberto Carlos. But the match was ultimately cancelled, due to "unforeseen circumstances".

"We regret to inform you that the King's Cup Dubai has been postponed to February 2025," the event organisers announced.

"We will announce the exact dates of the postponed event soon. We thank you for your understanding and support."

However, Tribalfootball.com has since learned that Pogba never signed up to play in the match. Instead, he was to attend solely as a spectactor.

We have been informed that "Paul is fully focused on his fitness and would not risk anything when his target is to return to competitive football at the highest level".

The World Cup winner has been working on his fitness in Miami, with an official playing return set for March.

