Pogba not wanted by Man Utd despite his free agent status
The Frenchman is set to have his Juventus contract canceled by mutual consent.
The former Manchester United midfielder has averted a long doping ban and can resume playing from the start of 2025.
Per talkSPORT, he is not allowed to use United’s facilities to train until he finds a new team.
The Red Devils do not want Pogba back at the club, as they view him as a distraction.
The Frenchman did disparage United in a documentary a couple of years ago, claiming he left as a free agent for Juventus (for the second time) because he was not offered a pay rise.
- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play