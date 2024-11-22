Rami sends Marseille message to ex-Juventus teammate Pogba

Adil Rami is eager to help Olympique Marseille sign released Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba.

Pogba is now a free agent after his contract at Juve was terminated by mutual consent last week.

Advertisement Advertisement

After having a four-year doping ban slashed to 18 months on appeal, Pogba can take the pitch again in March and among clubs being linked are OM.

Rami, on Twitch, has now sent a message to his former France teammate. The former OM defender said: "How are you, my brother? The rumours say that you will go to OM, so I want to tell you that if it is true I am very happy, this team needs more character.

"If it happens, I will arrive in Marseille, I will arrive with 3, 4 or 5 shirts that you will sign for me, including one for my Twitch community. I would be very happy to see you in Marseille, keep me informed and we will speak. If you need anything, I am your soldier, and Marseille is a great choice, I tell you the truth, I wish it for you and for them."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play