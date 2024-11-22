Tribal Football
Most Read
Amorim tells Man Utd players: 'Why managers have failed since Sir Alex...'
Amorim stunned by Man Utd players and squad after week's training
Man Utd agree January pact with Sporting CP
Valladolid coach Pezzolano: Getafe very tough team

Rami sends Marseille message to ex-Juventus teammate Pogba

Carlos Volcano
Rami sends Marseille message to ex-Juventus teammate Pogba
Rami sends Marseille message to ex-Juventus teammate PogbaTribalfootball
Adil Rami is eager to help Olympique Marseille sign released Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba.

Pogba is now a free agent after his contract at Juve was terminated by mutual consent last week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

After having a four-year doping ban slashed to 18 months on appeal, Pogba can take the pitch again in March and among clubs being linked are OM.

Rami, on Twitch, has now sent a message to his former France teammate. The former OM defender said: "How are you, my brother? The rumours say that you will go to OM, so I want to tell you that if it is true I am very happy, this team needs more character.

"If it happens, I will arrive in Marseille, I will arrive with 3, 4 or 5 shirts that you will sign for me, including one for my Twitch community. I would be very happy to see you in Marseille, keep me informed and we will speak. If you need anything, I am your soldier, and Marseille is a great choice, I tell you the truth, I wish it for you and for them."

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Serie APogba PaulRami AdilMarseilleJuventusLigue 1Football Transfers
Related Articles
Pogba not wanted by Man Utd despite his free agent status
Juventus, Villarreal unsettle Napoli's Anguissa plans
Man City ahead of Juventus, PSG in Ederson battle