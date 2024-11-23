Rabiot urges ex-Juventus midfielder Pogba to join him at Marseille

Adrien Rabiot has urged former Juventus teammate Paul Pogba to join him at Olympique Marseille.

Pogba is now a free agent after his contract at Juve was terminated by mutual consent last week.

After seeing his four-year doping ban cut to 18 months on appeal, Pogba can return to the pitch in March.

The France midfielder has been linked with OM and Rabiot said: "I would advise him to come to Marseille. Paul is a talented player, if he returns all his physical abilities and he has his head well, he remains a top player. It's been a while since he played. It's complicated to find a high level.

"I came to Marseille because I believe in this project, the coach is a great coach. If there were talented players like Pogba who wanted to come to Marseille, I would tell them only positive things. I want to play with the best players."

