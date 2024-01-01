Motta won't blame Juventus players after Cagliari draw

Juventus coach Thiago Motta had no complaints about his players after their 1-1 draw with Cagliari.

Dusan Vlahovic had Juve ahead before Razvan Marin converted a penalty for Cagliari. Juve also saw Francisco Conceicao sent off for diving in the second-half.

“We controlled the game and managed the ball in the first half after the goal, but we shouldn’t have done it. We should have continued attacking. In the second half, we created some chances, but there was always a feeling that Cagliari could go back into the game,” Motta told DAZN.

“We took the lead, and after that, we managed the result; that’s where we must improve. All Serie A games are tricky, regardless of opponents. Today, we left a pit of space for our opponents to get back in the game. We struggled to kill off the game.

“I think we did everything today. There was a penalty kick and a red card at the end of the game, so it was difficult to get the result we wanted."