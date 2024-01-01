Ex-Juventus defender Iuliano: Giuntoli best in his field; new defender must be signed

Former Juventus defender Mark Iuliano is full of praise for sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli.

Iuliano has been impressed by Giuntoli's decision to bring in Thiago Motta as coach.

He told TMW: "I didn't discover him, he's the best in his field and you can't tell just from the transfer market at Juve, he knows all the players in all categories. If he decides to take someone straight away he will do it, but Motta also likes to fish from the Next Gen, he wouldn't have any trouble getting them to play.

"It's what all Juventus wanted. When Giuntoli chose him, I had no doubt that he would do well, he is also valorising the young players, it's an important thing. Things won't always go well, having a competitive squad and everyone has good minutes is important.

"He has shown that he has clear ideas, he is helped a lot by the club, Giuntoli is a football expert, he will give him some advice, even if perhaps Motta doesn't need it too much."

On Gleison Bremer's ACL injury, Iuliano added: "It will be very heavy for Juventus because, in addition to being a point of reference, he is among the best in the world in his role. He was truly on a top-level sporting trajectory and not just this year. They will have to do something, the good fortune is having found (Pierre) Kalulu who is doing very well.

"If there are opportunities on the market, the club will not let this chance slip away. A central defender is needed, there are too many commitments."