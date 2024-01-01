Tribal Football
Barcelona and Juventus interested in Garnacho after Man Utd's poor form
Top European clubs are said to be monitoring Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho.

The Argentine winger is said to have a lot of admirers, as his frustrating start to the season continues.

Garnacho has been on the bench more often than he has started so far this term.

Per The Sun, the likes of Barcelona and Juventus are circling with intent to see if he becomes available.

The winger has not expressed any desire to leave United, but the club’s managerial situation may impact his future as well.

Coach Erik ten Hag is under huge pressure after a string of poor results this season.

