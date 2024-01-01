Tribal Football
Juventus defender Bremer posts to fans after ACL confirmed

Juventus defender Gleison Bremer has made a statement after an ACL injury was confirmed yesterday.

Bremer suffered the knee injury in Juve's Champions League win at RB Leipzig, with surgery now required and a recovery period which will mean his season is over.

“It’s hard to find the words in such a difficult moment, unluckily the outcome of the medical tests was the worst,” Bremer wrote in his post.

“It’s a challenge I want to face with the same motivation of always, it’ll be a chance to grow up, improve and be back stronger than before.

“Now a long recovery awaits me, but my support for my team and teammates will be there. Thanks everyone for their support, Forza Juventus. Always with you.”

