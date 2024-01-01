Ex-Juventus chief Moggi calls for FIGC president Gravina to resign

Former Juventus chief Luciano Moggi has called for the resignation of FIGC president Gabriele Gravina.

Moggi insists it is Gravina who is responsible for Italy's early Euros exit.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told Adnkronos: "Many blame the coach for the mistakes made, but the real person responsible for this defeat is the president of the Italian Football Federation, Gabriele Gravina.

"He failed to defend the interests of our football, as too many foreigners play in Serie A, limiting the opportunities for our young talents. Even if the free movement of workers cannot be prevented, he should have introduced a rule that forced teams to field no more than 5 foreign players.

"It would be better if he followed the example of his predecessor Abete and resigned. When the Government abolished the growth decree, Gravina had the courage to criticize, instead of thanking them, because this measure will not make it more advantageous for clubs to buy a foreigner than an Italian player."