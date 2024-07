DONE DEAL: Aston Villa sell Luiz to Juventus

Aston Villa have announced the sale of Douglas Luiz to Juventus.

The Brazil midfielder joins Juve for a fee of €50m.

Luiz, 26, has signed a five-year deal with the Serie A club to end his stay at Villa Park.

"I'm really happy to be a Bianconero," said Luiz in a video on social media.

"I can't wait to play in the Allianz Stadium. See you soon and Forza Juve!"