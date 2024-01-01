Pogba to attend France clash with Belgium

French footballer Paul Pogba is set to make a rare public appearance this week.

Pogba, who has been banned from the sport due to taking performance enhancing substances, will be a guest for France vs. Belgium.

The ex-Manchester United midfielder has been staying under the radar after that positive test in September 2023, after he had left the English club for Juventus.

Pogba received an official invitation from the France Football Federation for the game.

He is very close with boss Didier Deschamps, along with several of the players.