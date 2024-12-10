Ex-Juventus captain Bonucci: I slammed Allegri against the dressing room door...

Former Juventus captain Leonardo Bonucci has recalled his blow-up leading to the Champions League final in 2017.

Juve lost to Real Madrid in Cardiff, with Bonucci partly blamed for the poor performance.

He recalled to Prime Video: "In the previous match Marchisio was dead after an hour and I told him to get changed. He didn't want to, I signaled Allegri to take off the 8 (Marchisio's number), after 5 minutes he changed Sturaro with Rincon.

"I gestured to him and he told me to f*** off, he told me to think about being a player and something like I'm an idiot. There are videos. At the end of the match Landucci tried to stop me, I slammed him against the dressing room door. We attacked each other, until they separated us: then I told him he didn't understand what I meant, he warmed up again, they took me back out and that was it.

"But he wanted me out of the squad... The management mediated. I missed Porto and then I started playing again, but something was broken. In the mediation they told me that I was important and that Allegri his contract is expiring but before the Cardiff final they renew his contract. Which was also fair, for goodness sake, but then it comes out that I made a mess in the dressing room in Cardiff. I call the director to ask him if it was the case to deny it, he replies that the club shouldn't have said anything."

Bonucci also had words for another former teammate like Wojciech Szczesny.

"I was upset, I was speaking for the good of the team. And when I did it he wasn't there, he was locked in the bathroom and I won't tell you what, but he spoke about it too. He brought De Ligt into it, but we had an excellent relationship. He was in the moment of abandonment and returned to football, maybe he was confused. I was surprised by the bull**** he said."

