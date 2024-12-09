Rabiot urges Pogba to choose Marseille: An exciting project

Adrien Rabiot has again urged Paul Pogba to join him at Olympique Marseille.

Rabiot played with Pogba at Juventus and they're also France teammates.

Pogba is now a free agent after his contract with Juve was terminated and will be free to play again in March after serving his revised doping ban.

Rabiot told DAZN: “I would like to play with Paul (Pogba). We had the chance to get to know each other quickly at Juventus, but we didn’t have many opportunities to play together because he had several physical problems.

"We invite him to come and play at OM. What we are setting up is really very important. There is a real perspective, everything is very professional, from the players to the coach, through the management. There is real ambition.

"If he wants to come, we welcome him with great pleasure.”

