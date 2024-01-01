Ex-Juventus, Arsenal goalkeeper Szczesny announces retirement

Former Juventus and Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has announced his retirement.

The Pole was released by Juve this month and announced today that he was hanging up his gloves at the age of 34.

He posted to social media: "I left Warsaw, my hometown, in June 2006 to join Arsenal with a dream: to live from football. I didn't know that it would be the beginning of a lifelong journey. I didn't know that I would play for the most great clubs in the world and represented my country 84 times.

"I didn't know that not only would I live from football, but that football would become my whole life. I didn't just realize my dream, I went where the imagination couldn't even dared to take me. I played at the highest level with the best players in history without ever feeling inferior. I made lifelong friends, created unforgettable memories and met people who have had an incredible impact on my life I owe it to the wonderful game of football.

"I also gave everything I had to the game. I gave the game 18 years of my life, every day, without excuses. Today, even if my body still feels ready for the challenges , my heart is no longer there. I feel like now is the time to dedicate all my attention to my family, my amazing wife Marina and our two beautiful children Liam and Noelia. This is why I decided to retire from professional football .

"The end of a journey is a time of reflection and gratitude. There are many people I should thank, but I will try to do it personally with each of them. But to you, the fans, I owe a special thank you for being with me on this journey. For the support and criticism, for the love and hate, for being the most beautiful and most romantic part of football. Without you none of this would have made sense. Thank you!

"Now, every story has an end but in life every end is a new beginning. Only time will tell what this new path will bring me. But if the last 18 years have taught me anything, it's that nothing is impossible and, believe me, I will dream big."