Juventus no longer want to sell top defender after "common desire" found

Juventus left-back Andrea Cambiaso appears to have been taken off the market.

Arsenal and Manchester United were among the teams interested in his signature.

However, his agent Giovanni Bia has said that the window for an exit has now closed.

“The negotiation was born and concluded within a couple of days, because when you work with intelligent people you always solve problems as quickly as possible,” he told TuttoJuve.

“Both parties wanted to stay, there was this common desire, so the economic aspect really counted little for Andrea. We didn’t argue too much, we were happy with the offer we were made and we accepted it.

“Many clubs were looking for him like Arsenal, Manchester United, Real Madrid who were ready to do something, but he gave his priority to the Bianconeri.”