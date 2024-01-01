Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea agree Lukaku transfer with Premier League rival after Napoli deal falls through
Man Utd want Toney despite the move limiting youth players growth
REVEALED: Newcastle and Liverpool had swap deal for Gordon agreed
West Ham close to signing Man Utd defender

Arsenal spy freebie chance for Rabiot

Arsenal spy freebie chance for Rabiot
Arsenal spy Bosman chance for Rabiot
Arsenal spy Bosman chance for RabiotAction Plus
Arsenal are said to be among the favourites to land free agent Adrien Rabiot this summer.

The Juventus man is still waiting to finalize the next move of his career, given there are many clubs interested in signing him.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per Gazzetta dello Sport, Arsenal may be the club at the very forefront of the queue.

The Gunners are also being linked to Spain's Euro 2024 star Mikel Merino, but will only sign one of the two players.

Rabiot may be seen as a cheaper alternative, as there is no transfer fee involved.

However, he may well command wages higher than what Merino would request.

Mentions
Premier LeagueRabiot AdrienArsenalJuventusSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Rabiot now in contact with FIVE Premier League clubs
Rabiot confirms Juventus split; Prem next?
Juventus playmaker turns down Liverpool and prefers Man Utd