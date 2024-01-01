Arsenal spy freebie chance for Rabiot

Arsenal are said to be among the favourites to land free agent Adrien Rabiot this summer.

The Juventus man is still waiting to finalize the next move of his career, given there are many clubs interested in signing him.

Per Gazzetta dello Sport, Arsenal may be the club at the very forefront of the queue.

The Gunners are also being linked to Spain's Euro 2024 star Mikel Merino, but will only sign one of the two players.

Rabiot may be seen as a cheaper alternative, as there is no transfer fee involved.

However, he may well command wages higher than what Merino would request.