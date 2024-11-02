Tribal Football
Ex-Inter Milan president Moratti in talks to buy SPAL
Former Inter Milan president Massimo Moratti is in talks to buy SPAL.

SPAL are now in Serie C, though are well placed in the promotion battle at this stage in the season.

Moratti is in negotiations with their American owner Joe Tacopina, with an agreement close.

The former Inter owner is fronting a group of investors ready to take SPAL off the hands of Tacopina, who is eyeing a move into English football with Tranmere Rovers. 

Moratti was president of Inter from 1995 to 2013.

