Ex-AC Milan keeper Abbiati backing Allegri return: He never holds grudge

Former AC Milan goalkeeper Christian Abbiati has welcomed Max Allegri's return.

Allegri was named coach of Milan last week, over 11 years after his last spell in charge.

Asked about playing for Allegri, Abbiati told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "If he got angry in my day too? Sure. He said things in everyone's face, even to the big names, but then he didn't hold a grudge. When he spoke, he did it for the good of the team."

Quizzed about potential tension between Allegri and director Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Abbiati continued: "It is normal that there are comparisons between the players and the coaches.

"It happens when you have the same goal: to win. If there was a reason in the past, but the important thing is not to hold a grudge. I don't think there will be any problems with their coexistence with Milan."

Return to Milan?

And on returning to San Siro, Abbiati replied: "This year I never came ... The first thing Marco said to me (Landucci) was 'I'll wait for you at Milanello'.

"I will go there willingly because I respect Allegri's staff very much, made up of professionals and exceptional men.

"In particular, I am a friend of Landucci: do you think that when I played I had his gloves ... I hope to see Milan often win: what happened in the last season must be forgotten quickly and with Max I think it is possible to do it."