Mike Maignan has told AC Milan he wants to join Chelsea

AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan has reportedly informed the Italian giants of his intention to sign for Chelsea this summer.

Chelsea are looking to sign a new goalkeeper this summer following a string of disappointing performance from Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen.

Several reports have revealed they have landed on Maignan, 29, as they seek to take advantage of AC Milan’s failure to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

According to reporter Ben Jacobs, the Frenchman has now told AC Milan that he wants to leave and join the Premier league giants.

Enzo Maresca’s side are pushing to get the move done before the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup but are yet to agree on a fee for the ‘keeper.

Maignan could be available for £20-25m, which Chelsea regard as good value for money for one of the best in his position.