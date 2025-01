Former AC Milan defender Simon Kjaer has announced his retirement.

The Dane left Milan at the end of last season and has now decided to hang up the boots.

Kjaer left Milan over the summer as he came off contract.

And while interest had arrived from across Europe, Kjaer told TV2 today that he is retiring at the age of 35.

Before Milan, the former Denmark captain also spent two years in France with Lille.