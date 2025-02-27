Sorrentino: If AC Milan must sell Maignan they should target Italian replacement

Former Serie A goalkeeper Stefano Sorrentino says AC Milan should keep hold of Mike Maignan.

It emerged this week that Milan were prepared to sell the France goalkeeper this summer - for the right price. Lille keeper Lucas Chevalier has been mentioned as a potential replacement.

But Sorrentino told Carlo Pellegatti's YouTube channel: "I don't know Chevalier very well but he's strong.

"Personally, I wouldn't change Maignan: if a huge offer were to arrive, I'd focus more on an Italian goalkeeper.

"I know (Cagliari keeper Elia) Caprile very, very well, he was my third in the last years of my career at Chievo, and he's the goalkeeper of the future."