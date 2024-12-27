Ex-AC Milan coach Sacchi convinced Fonseca's team on right path

Former AC Milan coach Arrigo Sacchi is convinced Paulo Fonseca's team is making good progress.

Sacchi insists Fonseca deserves support for the work he is doing as Rossonero coach.

He wrote for La Gazzetta dello Sport: “For a few weeks I have been following with curiosity the path of Juventus and Milan, both in the league and in the Champions League. When I saw the direct clash live, at San Siro, they had made a bad impression on me: a match with very little emotion.

“Since then, however, I have noticed that something is moving, that the two coaches Motta and Fonseca, are trying to impose their ideas and the players are showing that they are willing to accept them. It is certainly a step forward.

“Milan’s situation is quite particular. They have changed a lot on the market and decided to entrust the bench to Fonseca after Stefano Pioli’s cycle which I consider very positive, and not only for winning the title.

“The Portuguese coach has the difficult task of turning this group of players who have rarely found consistency of performance throughout the season into a team. I’ll be honest, I wouldn’t give Milan a high rating: let’s say a 6 minus minus… Which means that there is a lot of room for improvement.

“Unfortunately I have seen few convincing matches, eighth place in the table is not exactly the best for a club like the Rossoneri. In addition, there are players like Theo Hernandez and Leao who were previously the leaders of the group and now, instead, are struggling to fit into the project.

“The defence, if I have to say it all, is not insurmountable and even those who are showing off, like the Dutchman Reijnders or Pulisic, do not always have the consistency necessary to reach great goals.

“Fonseca has the duty to insist, he must transmit his ideas, he must make his style of football enter the players’ heads. If he succeeds, the Rossoneri fans will also get closer to the team: the Milan fan asks for fun, emotions, he is educated in harmony and beauty.

“Little by little, with their own times and methods, Fonseca and Motta are getting back on their feet. Maybe they will struggle to reach the levels of Atalanta, Inter and Napoli, but I feel like saying that they will be positive protagonists in the second part of the season.”