Juventus great Buffon: Motta needs time; Allegri comparison unfair

Juventus great Gigi Buffon says it's unfair to compare coach Thiago Motta with predecessor Max Allegri.

Motta has had an inconsistent start to his time in charge of Juve.

But Buffon told La Stampa: “Enough with the comparisons between Motta and Allegri, it’s out of line. One has won a lot, Thiago is just starting out. Anyone who compares them is driven by a desire to upset the club.

“I have great respect for Thiago, and I’m very confident about what he’s building.

"When you change things so deeply, it takes time. Motta is meticulous and well-prepared, accustomed to certain levels as a coach.”