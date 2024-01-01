Ex-AC Milan coach Capello: Ibrahimovic must take responsibility; Tomori terrible

Former AC Milan coach Fabio Capello says Zlatan Ibrahimovic must take responsibility for their poor start to the season.

Capello feels for coach Paulo Fonseca after an underwhelming beginning with the Rossoneri.

He told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "When I took over a team I was attentive to the past but I put my ideas into it. I have always made wine with the grapes I had.

"What are Fonseca's grapes like? You should ask whoever made the transfer market. I heard the boss on TV ( Zlatan Ibrahimovic): he says he's the one in charge, right? So he has some responsibility too."

When asked what Fonseca should do, Capello continued: "Get into the players' heads. I don't think we have the right competitive tension. As if they weren't prepared to face situations different from those in training in a match. After the Scudetto, the spirit was lacking, as if they had a full stomach: (Fikayo) Tomori seemed like a phenomenon, today he's struggling terribly.

"Maybe Ibra could instill tension in him: he didn't lack it on the pitch."