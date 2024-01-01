Ex-AC Milan coach Capello: Ibrahimovic must take responsibility; Tomori terrible

Capello feels for coach Paulo Fonseca after an underwhelming beginning with the Rossoneri.
He told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "When I took over a team I was attentive to the past but I put my ideas into it. I have always made wine with the grapes I had.
"What are Fonseca's grapes like? You should ask whoever made the transfer market. I heard the boss on TV ( Zlatan Ibrahimovic): he says he's the one in charge, right? So he has some responsibility too."
When asked what Fonseca should do, Capello continued: "Get into the players' heads. I don't think we have the right competitive tension. As if they weren't prepared to face situations different from those in training in a match. After the Scudetto, the spirit was lacking, as if they had a full stomach: (Fikayo) Tomori seemed like a phenomenon, today he's struggling terribly.
"Maybe Ibra could instill tension in him: he didn't lack it on the pitch."