Sir Alex wants Man Utd to go Italian for next manager

Manchester United may have found their next manager if they fire coach Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils are in serious danger of their season unraveling after a 3-0 loss to Tottenham at the weekend.

Massimiliano Allegri, former Juventus manager, is reportedly endorsed by Sir Alex Ferguson as a possible successor to Ten Hag. 

Per Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, former Juventus manager Allegri poses a serious option.

He is said to be backed by Ferguson, but there are also other contenders for the job.

Former England boss Gareth Southgate is one, while Internazionale manager Simone Inzaghi is also a contender.

