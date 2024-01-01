Pogba makes statement as Juventus return marked for THIS season

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has released a statement after his doping ban was reduced from four years to 18 months for the Court of Arbritration for Sport.

Pogba had been originally suspended for four years by Italy's national anti-doping tribunal (Nado) in February.

Advertisement Advertisement

The former Manchester United said on Friday: "Finally the nightmare is over. I can look forward to the day when I can follow my dreams again.

"I always stated that I never knowingly breached World Anti-Doping Agency regulations when I took a nutritional supplement prescribed to me by a doctor, which does not affect or enhance the performance of male athletes.

"I play with integrity and, although I must accept that this is a strict liability offence, I want to place on record my thanks to the Court of Arbitration for Sport's judges who heard my explanation.

"This has been a hugely distressing period in my life because everything I have worked so hard for has been put on hold."

BBC Sport says Pogba can resume training with Juve in January and can resume playing in March.