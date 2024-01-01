Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Everton interested in Juventus midfielder Arthur

Everton interested in Juventus midfielder Arthur
\v
\vAction Plus
Everton are interested in Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo.

Arthur has just come off a superb season on-loan with Fiorentina.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sky  Italia says Everton are showing interest in signing the Brazilian ahead of next season.

However, it is in the early stages - and Everton have only sought information regarding Arthur's potential transfer.

Thiago Motta , the new head coach of Juventus, has not yet made a decision about whether Arthur is in his plans for next season.

Arthur has a year to run on his Juve deal. He endured an injury-plagued season-long loan at Liverpool two years ago.

Mentions
Premier LeagueArthur MeloEvertonJuventusSerie AFootball Transfers