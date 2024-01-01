Everton interested in Juventus midfielder Arthur

Everton are interested in Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo.
Arthur has just come off a superb season on-loan with Fiorentina.
Sky Italia says Everton are showing interest in signing the Brazilian ahead of next season.
However, it is in the early stages - and Everton have only sought information regarding Arthur's potential transfer.
Thiago Motta , the new head coach of Juventus, has not yet made a decision about whether Arthur is in his plans for next season.
Arthur has a year to run on his Juve deal. He endured an injury-plagued season-long loan at Liverpool two years ago.