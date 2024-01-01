Empoli coach D'Aversa delighted with Juventus draw

Empoli coach Roberto D'Aversa was pleased with their 0-0 draw against Juventus.

D'Aversa was happy with his players' efforts for the point.

He said, "Tonight I don't feel like finding any negative aspects, it was unthinkable to be perfect against Juventus. They are a very strong team, I can't say anything to my players, some have trained little or have returned from the national team.

"Those who are not starters, even for me there are no reserves, they are important because they have to enter well. Today they did it, but they also work well during the week. They make the difference. The championship is long and there will be room for everyone, Goglichidze is proof of this.

"The team showed they wanted to get a positive result. When you play against Juventus, everything comes naturally because you want to compete with the best. We have to do that every day."