Conceicao delighted with first days at Juventus

Francisco Conceicao is happy with his first days at Juventus.

The winger has arrived from Porto and has enjoyed his first weeks in Turin.

“I am feeling well. The team and the staff welcomed me warmly. I have positive feelings, and I want consistency now,” Conceiçao said at Thursday's presentation.

“I am working daily to return (from injury) quickly. I am calm because it’s not a big thing, we’ll see with time.

“When Juventus call, you want to arrive as soon as possible. I want to help the club and am sure I made the right decision.”

On what his father, Sergio - former Lazio star, said about the move, Conceicao also stated: "Of course, I spoke to him even though he had played in Serie A many years ago.

“He told me that Italian football is always competitive, one of the best in the world, with excellent quality and competitiveness. Ideal to show my qualities.

“There are comparisons (between him and his father), but I don’t listen to them. I am so proud of what he achieved, but I want to go down my own path and make my family proud.”