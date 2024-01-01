Emerson excited making AC Milan: Brazil's team!

Former Tottenham fullback Emerson Royal is excited about his move to AC Milan.

Emerson completed his switch after months of negotiations this week.

Advertisement Advertisement

At his club presentation on Friday, the Brazil international said: "Who did I think of when I signed for Milan? Of my son and my wife. My son changed my life and my wife also always does everything to be close to me. They are the two people I think about the most. I also have my mother and my brothers, but the most important are my wife and my son.

"I have always dreamed of being a father, I love my son very much, I would like to always be with him. There is a relationship between us that cannot be explained My wife also gives me a lot of love and gave me my son. His name is Claudio, while my wife is Stella."

On the matches against Milan with Tottenham: "When I entered San Siro I felt a great emotion because it is a beautiful stadium, full of fans. Before the match I looked at the fans and hoped one day to be able to play for them. Now I am here at Milan and I want to experience that atmosphere again, but now with the Rossoneri shirt. I'm here to make a difference."

On the number 22: "22 is Kakà's. Wearing this number is a huge responsibility. But I took it, I want to make history like Kakà. For us Brazilians, Kakà is a role model and when I learned that he was wearing 22, we didn't I thought twice and chose him because I want to do as well as him."

On playing for Milan: "For us Brazilians, Milan is as if it were our team, a Brazilian team. This is why I have always dreamed of playing here. How can we forget Ronaldinho's magic, they watch a lot of Milan matches because I loved Ronaldinho. I know that the fans really like the Brazilians, the club is very similar to the Brazilian clubs, so I have all the trust of the team and the fans to do my job well."

On the language: "I don't speak Italian yet, so having people like Fonseca and Leao who speak Portuguese can help me a lot. I have to learn Italian as soon as possible to talk to my classmates. That's how I am, I like to talk, do jokes, I like to dance and do many things and to do it well I have to speak Italian."

On Serie A: "When I left Brazil to go to Spain I found a slightly different type of football. In Spain the football is technical, in England it is more physical. Now I arrive in Italy where the football is more tactical, I think that the things I have learned in my experiences in Brazil, Spain and England can help me do well here. I know it is a difficult championship, but I come to fight and try to win."